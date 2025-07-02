Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.5% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $567.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.80. The company has a market capitalization of $697.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $569.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

