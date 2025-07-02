Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 127 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 64,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 174.6% during the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 24.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $302.56 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

