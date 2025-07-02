McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $297.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

