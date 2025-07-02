Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases 4,070 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,525,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

