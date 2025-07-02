Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stake Boosted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,822,217.35. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $2,197,930.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,140.98. The trade was a 57.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.