Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 1,259 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

