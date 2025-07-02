Swmg LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Swmg LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $289.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.52. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $173.95 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

