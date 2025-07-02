PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 992,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,595. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.