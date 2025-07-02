PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 992,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,595. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
