Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 23,627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.