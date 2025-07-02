Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 661,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,252,000 after purchasing an additional 459,437 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

