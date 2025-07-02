Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 661,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,252,000 after purchasing an additional 459,437 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.