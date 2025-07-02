Keybank National Association OH Has $93.17 Million Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 174.6% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 24.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 41.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $302.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.60. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

