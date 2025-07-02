The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 82,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 33,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 888,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $107,492,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

