Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,454,000 after purchasing an additional 428,502 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.67.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $706.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $606.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $714.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

