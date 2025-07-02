Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $254,018,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9%

AZN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 411,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.