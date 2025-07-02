Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $171.94. 88,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

