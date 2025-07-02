Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

