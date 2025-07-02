Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.0%

AVGO stock opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

