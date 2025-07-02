Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $211.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.