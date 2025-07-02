Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after buying an additional 235,504 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

