Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $110.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

