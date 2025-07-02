Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $11.63 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of OMC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 342,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,823. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

