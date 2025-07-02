Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 224 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,386,000 after purchasing an additional 230,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 399,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after acquiring an additional 973,276 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,993 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,428,000 after acquiring an additional 459,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $90.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.