Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $46.99 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. 213,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,986. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

