Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 661,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,252,000 after buying an additional 459,437 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

