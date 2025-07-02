Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.