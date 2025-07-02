830 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.20. 357,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

