Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $433.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $439.42. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

