Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $83,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.