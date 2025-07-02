Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $968.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.99 and a 200 day moving average of $328.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.37.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.