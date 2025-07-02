Coastline Trust Co Buys 523 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 13,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $373.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $371.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.