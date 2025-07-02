Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 343 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,269,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after buying an additional 3,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.27. 944,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,986,220. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

