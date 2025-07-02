Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

