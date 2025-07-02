ArborFi Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ArborFi Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $3,242,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

