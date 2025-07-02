Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PM opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

