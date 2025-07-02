Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $12.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,706.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,698.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3,538.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,801.49 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

