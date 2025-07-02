T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,721,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.18. 217,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,222. The firm has a market cap of $271.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.36 and a 200 day moving average of $242.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $16,594,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,940,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,957,071,872.44. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 558,720 shares of company stock valued at $127,841,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

