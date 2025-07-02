Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,915 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of DT Midstream worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DT Midstream by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.88 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

