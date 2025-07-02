FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) & Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Financial Review

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Home Depot has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FGI Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Depot and FGI Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $159.51 billion 2.32 $14.81 billion $14.74 25.26 FGI Industries $131.82 million 0.05 -$1.20 million ($0.15) -4.52

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Home Depot and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 8.98% 242.51% 15.45% FGI Industries -1.06% 1.73% 0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Home Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of FGI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Depot and FGI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 7 21 1 2.79 FGI Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Home Depot presently has a consensus target price of $426.77, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Home Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Depot is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Summary

Home Depot beats FGI Industries on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

