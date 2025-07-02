Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Instrumental Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VNQ stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.