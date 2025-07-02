Swmg LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Swmg LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 244.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

