iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

