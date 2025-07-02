FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average is $207.84.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

