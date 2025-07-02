United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

