First Bank & Trust Sells 965 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,073,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

