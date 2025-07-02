Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

