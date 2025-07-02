Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $504.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average of $379.33. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $532.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

