Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 91 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $228.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $615.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.26.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.