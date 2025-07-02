JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $396.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.08 and its 200 day moving average is $375.74. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

