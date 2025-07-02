Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BlackBerry Q3 Earnings

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BlackBerry from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$2.89 and a 52-week high of C$8.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Simon Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$116,762.40. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

