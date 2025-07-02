Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Enersys Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:ENS opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.45 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enersys news, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enersys by 23.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Enersys in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enersys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Enersys by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

